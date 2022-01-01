FAQ
Scheduled execution of your websites and scripts.
Just in time or in flexible intervals, from minute-by-minute to once in a year.
Absolutely free.
Features
Execute up to 60x/hour
Jobs can be executed with frequencies up to once per minute.
Versatile scheduling
Simply chose from pre-defined schedules or configure entirely custom ones.
Execution prediction
See a preview of the next scheduled execution dates of your jobs.
Execution history
View the history of job executions including response data as well as timing details.
Custom HTTP requests
Configure the request method, headers and body data of your jobs.
Test runs
Execute your jobs right away to quickly verify they are configured correctly.
Status notifications
Get notified when one of your jobs fail or starts working again after prior failure.
Status pages
Create status monitor jobs and publish status pages for your websites and services.
Multi-factor auth
Protect your account with your favorite authenticator app or your YubiKey.
REST API
Manage your cronjobs from your scripts and applications via a simple REST API.
Environmentally friendly
Our job execution servers are running with 100% CO₂-neutral hydropower.
Open source
The source code for our service is GPL-licensed and available on GitHub.
Free!
Our service is absolutely free and financed entirely by voluntary donations.
Trusted by many.
cron-job.org is providing the heartbeat for tens of thousands of websites and executes millions of cronjobs every day. We're in service since over 15 years and are here to stay!
